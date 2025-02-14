Ireland bowl in ODI series opener; Campbell on ODI debut
Past records and potential rain are likely to have influenced Ireland's decision
Toss Ireland opt to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Paul Stirling, the Ireland captain, decided to chase in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Zimbabwe are looking to snap a losing streak, looking to avoid a fifth defeat in a row.
Sikandar Raza slotted into the Zimbabwe XI after a successful campaign at the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament in the UAE where, as vice-captain, he won the title with Dubai Capitals. Joshua Little, the left-arm swing bowler for Ireland, came into the visitors' XI to boost their bowling. There was also an ODI debut for Johnathan Campbell - son of former captain Alistair Campbell - for Zimbabwe, joining a rare list of father-son duos to represent the team. Craig Ervine was also back leading Zimbabwe after missing the one-off Test for personal reasons.
While the chasing team has won five of the last seven completed games in Harare, forecast of rain later in the day could have played a part behind Ireland's decision to bowl too. The two sides had met in an ODI series at the same venue in December 2023 too, with Ireland winning 2-0 with successful chases on both occasions after the first game was washed out.
"It's a morning start, but we'll have to adapt quickly," Stirling said at the toss. "We've put the Test win behind us quickly. Zimbabwe are never a dull side."
Ervine said they would've bowled too, citing the "movement early on."
"Seeing the pitch, don't think there are any demons in there. We'll be cautious in the first ten overs."
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Joshua Little
Zimbabwe 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 2 Ben Curran, 3 Craig Ervine (capt), 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Brian Bennett, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Johnathan Campbell, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx