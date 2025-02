Ireland bowl in ODI series opener; Campbell on ODI debut

Sikandar Raza slotted into the Zimbabwe XI after a successful campaign at the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament in the UAE where, as vice-captain, he won the title with Dubai Capitals. Joshua Little, the left-arm swing bowler for Ireland, came into the visitors' XI to boost their bowling. There was also an ODI debut for Johnathan Campbell - son of former captain Alistair Campbell - for Zimbabwe, joining a rare list of father-son duos to represent the team. Craig Ervine was also back leading Zimbabwe after missing the one-off Test for personal reasons.