Head, Maxwell come in among five Australia changes after Sri Lanka bat

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs Australia

Jake Fraser-McGurk shifted down to No.3 with Head to open alongside Matthew Short, while allrounder Aaron Hardie moved up to No.6 and Maxwell was listed at seven.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka once again won the toss and elected to bat on a dry surface in the series-finale. Sri Lanka claimed the opener with a 49-run victory at the same venue after Asalanka engineered a remarkable turnaround with an extraordinary century.

Sri Lanka continued their strong ODI form and have won eight of their past 12 matches in the format, but won't be part of the Champions Trophy.

Asalanka hoped for an improved batting performance in this match and their only change was Nishan Madushka replacing Avishka Fernando at the top of the order.

Australia were considerably weakened for this series and the subsequent Champions Trophy. They are without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for various reasons.

Sunny and humid conditions were expected through the day fixture.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando