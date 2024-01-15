Tryon returns to SA white-ball squads for tour of Australia

Chloe Tryon has recovered from a groin injury and returned to South Africa's white-ball squads for the women's multi-format tour of Australia. Ayanda Hlubi , who made an impressive T20I debut against Bangladesh, received her maiden call-up to the ODI side.

Tryon has been out of action since the WBBL and last played the home series against New Zealand in October. Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka, all of whom missed the T20Is but were part of the ODIs against Bangladesh, were named in the 15-member squad that will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt.

From those that played South Africa's last home series, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune and Lara Goodall missed out for the Australia tour, that starts on January 27 with three T20Is followed by three ODIs beginning February 3, before the one-off Test, the first between the two sides.

"We touched on our skills regarding the white ball, where we are going, and what is required, so the selected squad is very well-balanced and competitive, and we are very confident going into Australia."