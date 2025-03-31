Comparing IPL 2025 to 2024: Bowlers fight back, slog-overs runs take a hit

IPL 2024 set new benchmarks in terms of high scores and aggressive batting. Can the 2025 season match that? ESPNcricinfo will do a comparison throughout the current edition, comparing numbers at the same point last season. Here's what the stats say after 11 matches of each season.

The first five matches of IPL 2025 were a relentless barrage of runs , but the bowlers have hit back strongly in the last six games. The result is that while this season is still ahead in most batter-driven metrics, the gap has narrowed considerably.

To start with, the run rates after five matches were 10.7 this year, and 9.13 in 2024; now the difference has narrowed from 1.57 runs per over, to just 0.3 (9.82 to 9.52). The average runs per wicket this season is now lower than last year's average after 11 games (28.3 to 31.80, while the gap in the sixes count has reduced from 32 (119 to 87 after five matches) to just seven (221 versus 214).

In terms of phase-wise numbers, 2025 is still ahead in terms of run rates, balls per boundary and huge scores in the first two phases, but the death-overs run rate has dropped: 11.82 last season to 11.35 now. There were also six instances of 50-plus runs scored in the death overs after 11 games last year, compared to just four this time.

Bowlers hit back in 2025

There's a stark difference between the first five and the next six games this season: from a run rate of 10.7, the rate has dropped to just 9.07, a fall of more than 15%. There were six 200-plus totals in the first five matches, including three over 240, but the highest in the last six is 196.

However, there were a couple of instances of teams chasing down targets with plenty to spare: Lucknow Super Giants scored 193 in 16.1 overs while Delhi Capitals managed 166 in 16 . Ironically both these batting onslaughts came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team which was in fact expected to make the huge totals.

The most eye-popping contrast, though, is in the number of 20-plus runs being conceded in an over. In the first five matches this season, as many as 20 such overs, an average of four every match. In the last six matches, there has only been one over falling into that bracket, and even that wasn't entirely the bowler's fault: Deepak Chahar's sixth over against Gujarat Titans went for 20, but that included four overthrows.

Thanks to the huge change in fortunes, the overall count of 20-plus overs in the last two seasons - which stood 20-8 in favour of 2025 after five games - has now switched to 22-21 in favour of 2024.

in terms of attacking intent, 2025 is still in front - the boundary attempt percentage is 50.4 this season compared with 44.2 last year - but on that metric too there's a drop in 2025, from 54.3 to 47% in the first five and last six matches.

Spin on the rise

In the first 11 games, spin has played a far more important role than at the corresponding stage of last season. In 2024, spinners had contributed just 30 out of 122 bowler dismissals, a percentage of 24.6. This year, the contribution has increased to 45.3%, or 62 out of 137 wickets.