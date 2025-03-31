Corey Flintoff signs rookie contract with Kent

Corey Flintoff, the eldest son of former England allrounder Andrew , has signed a two-year rookie contract with Kent.

Flintoff, 19, progressed through Lancashire's age groups and Academy, and played for the club's second XI last summer, making his debut alongside his younger brother Rocky against Yorkshire in April.

As a fast-bowling allrounder, Flintoff has been training with Kent's first team for the past week, and bowled four overs in Kent's two-day warm-up match against Essex at Canterbury on Friday.

He has now joined the club on a rookie contract that will make him available to play for the county around his University studies for at least the next two seasons. Adam Hollioake, the former England captain who was a team-mate of his father's, including at the 1999 World Cup, was recently appointed as Kent's new head coach.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kent to continue my development as a player under Adam Hollioake and the excellent coaching staff here," Flintoff said.

"The lads in the dressing room have been so welcoming to me this week and there's a great atmosphere here. I'm excited for what's next for me and I know that Kent is the right place for me to make the step up to first-team cricket."

Kent's Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said: "Corey is an extremely exciting young player and has great all-round ability to score runs and take wickets.