Stars in the making - five young West Indians to look out for at CPL 2024

The 12th season of the CPL, which kicks off on August 29, will feature a number of T20 stars from the Caribbean as well as beyond. Here are five young players who could become future CPL - and potentially West Indies - stars.

Jewel Andrew (Antigua & Barbuda Falcons)

A prodigy , who had reeled off five successive centuries in a schools' league and captained the Leeward Islands Under-15 side, Jewel Andrew is arguably the most exciting young talent that will be on show in CPL 2024. Andrew, now 17, could well become the youngest player ever to feature in the CPL (if he makes his debut before the playoffs). Currently, that record belongs to Nicholas Pooran who made his CPL debut at the age of 17 years and 300 days.

Earlier this year, Andrew emerged as West Indies' top scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, with 207 runs in four innings at an average of 69.00 and strike rate of 109.52. Prior to the World Cup, he was the second-highest run-getter in the Cool & Smooth T20 tournament in Antigua and Barbuda, with 323 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.38 and a strike rate of 110.62. Andrew can also keep wicket, which could give Antigua & Barbuda Falcons greater flexibility with their combination.

Matthew Forde's trademark celebratory leap, which the world outside the Caribbean is starting to get familiar with • AFP/Getty Images

Matthew Forde (St Lucia Kings)

Forde isn't quite a rookie like the other four names in this list, having already broken into West Indies' T20I side and some franchise leagues , including the Lanka Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Global T20 Canada. A strong all-round performance this season could propel him further into being a more regular member of West Indies' white-ball sides and even on the radar of the IPL teams.

Forde shares a birthday with Andre Russell and has modelled his game on the T20 legend. The 22-year-old is rated highly by former West Indies left-arm seamer Pedro Collins , who had originally recommended Forde's name to coach Daren Sammy at St Lucia Kings. Collins had coached Forde for a while and would often give him a lift to and from training. Forde is also one of the few bowlers in the Caribbean who can genuinely swing the new ball.

Nathan Edward has played in two Under-19 World Cups • ICC/Getty Images

Nathan Edward (Trinbago Knight Riders)

A left-arm quick from Sint Maarten, Nathan Edward is perhaps the missing piece in Trinbago Knight Riders' jigsaw. Knight Riders have been big on left-arm seamers in various other leagues but lacked local bowlers of this variety in the CPL.

Edward has played in two U-19 World Cups and more recently won a contract with the Leeward Islands Hurricane franchise team. Edward has had exposure outside of the Caribbean as well, having been part of Bahawalpur Royals' run to the title in Pakistan Junior League 2022

Having been mentored by Imran Tahir during the league in Lahore, Edward will now go up against Tahir, who had led Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first CPL title last year.

Isai Thorne has been tipped to play international cricket soon • ICC via Getty Images

An out-and-out fast bowler, Thorne is set for his first CPL stint as a full-time player, with Barbados Royals, after having battled injuries at the age-group level. Thorne, who will turn 20 in September, has already had a brief taste of the CPL, having earned a development scholarship with Amazon Warriors last season. Thorne's extra pace and zip will complement the slower variations of Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq and Jason Holder at Royals.

In the 2023-24 Super 50 competition, Thorne made his List A debut for Combined Campuses and Colleges, emerging as their joint second-highest wicket-taker, with seven strikes in four matches . Tipped to become a future international, Thorne spent time with the West Indies Test team as a development player under Andre Coley during their tour of England earlier this year.

Kelvin Pitman took out Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard on CPL debut last season • CPL T20 via Getty Images

Kelvin Pitman (Antigua & Barbuda Falcons)

Along with Thorne, Kelvin Pitman is among the fastest young quicks in the Caribbean. Brought in by Jamaica Tallawahs as a replacement player in CPL 2023, he had a debut to remember , taking out Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, no less, on his way to figures of 3 for 27 in Barbados. In CPL 2024, the 21-year-old will turn out for his home franchise Falcons, having been locked in as a pre-draft signing.