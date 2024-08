Stars in the making - five young West Indians to look out for at CPL 2024

Earlier this year, Andrew emerged as West Indies' top scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, with 207 runs in four innings at an average of 69.00 and strike rate of 109.52. Prior to the World Cup, he was the second-highest run-getter in the Cool & Smooth T20 tournament in Antigua and Barbuda, with 323 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.38 and a strike rate of 110.62. Andrew can also keep wicket, which could give Antigua & Barbuda Falcons greater flexibility with their combination.