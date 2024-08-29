Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)

Falcons vs Patriots, 1st Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), North Sound, August 29, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Falcons
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 136.58 SR
SE Rutherford
10 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 155.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC Drakes
7 M • 7 Wkts • 11.21 Econ • 17.42 SR
AR Nedd
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 13.2 SR
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Teddy Bishop 
Batter
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kofi James 
Bowler
Joshua James 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Kelvin Pitman 
Bowler
Roshon Primus 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Caribbean Premier League News

Stars in the making - five young West Indians to look out for at CPL 2024

One of them has played international cricket already, and the others could be on their way to the highest level soon

CPL 2024: Nortje, Shamsi to replace Thushara, Hasaranga at Patriots

The Sri Lanka pair is currently recovering from injuries

CPL 2024 draft: St Lucia Kings sign USA star Aaron Jones as teams finalise squads

Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Isai Thorne, Raymon Reifer among the prominent names to be picked up by teams at the draft

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Rahmanullah Gurbaz for CPL 2024

Imran Tahir, who captained the team to their maiden title last season, has been retained

Amir, Fakhar, Imad signed up by new CPL franchise Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Seventeen-year-old local batter Jewel Andrew also on Falcons' books as initial squad of 12 named ahead of player draft in July

Caribbean Premier League

