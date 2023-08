CPL week two: Tallawahs' Pakistani flavour; Amazon Warriors' West Indian flavour

Patriots' Fletcher clobbered some mighty hits in the powerplay against Barbados Royals but he was not comfortable against Qais Ahmad . The Afghanistan legspinner turned the ball sharply and ended with excellent figures of 4-0-16-2. Nyeem Young bowled well until he was shouldered with the responsibility of the last over, in which he conceded 34 runs before he was taken out of the attack for bowling two no-balls. Bosch and Drakes stitched together an unbroken 54 off 18 balls for the seventh wicket to take Patriots to 197.