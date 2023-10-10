Darcie Brown ruled out of remaining West Indies ODIs with hamstring injury

Allrounder Heather Graham has been called into the squad for the Melbourne games

Darcie Brown claimed the key wicket of Stafanie Taylor before leaving the field in Brisbane • Getty Images

Fast bowler Darcie Brown has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies with a hamstring injury which also potentially leaves her in doubt for the start of the WBBL.

Brown left the field after three overs in the first one-dayer in Brisbane, where she claimed the key with of Stafanie Taylor, with tightness in her left hamstring. She had previously produced a matchwinning 3 for 20 in the deciding T20I.

"Brown will undergo further assessment in the coming days and an update on her availability provided in due course," a CA statement said.

Heather Graham , the Tasmania allrounder, has been called in the squad for the two matches in Melbourne which conclude West Indies' tour. She will arrive on Wednesday having played against ACT in the WNCL.

Australia may consider altering the balance of their attack in Brown's absence by recalling Jess Jonassen who missed the first ODI having been dropped for the final T20I.

With Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath there are plenty of seam-bowling options in the side. Ellyse Perry previously said she may not be able to bowl before the WBBL following her knee injury in Ireland.

Adelaide Strikers, the defending WBBL champions, will have a close eye on Brown's fitness with their tournament getting underway on October 21 against Melbourne Stars.