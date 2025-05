First-class cricket will return to Darwin after a gap of 19 years when Australia A play Sri Lanka A in July.

The Top End series will include three 50-over matches and two four-day games. They are the latest part of Darwin's return to hosting top-level cricket with the city to stage first two T20Is against South Africa in August

The first four-day game against Sri Lanka A will be held on a drop-in surface at the Marrara Stadium which will be the venue for the pair of South Africa matches the following month.

The first-class fixture will also be a key assessment of the venue's suitability to potentially host one of the two Tests against Bangladesh which are due to be staged in northern Australia around August 2026, having been moved from their original March 2027 window due to the 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England at the MCG.

The Australia A squad will be announced in the coming weeks but is expected to feature some less-experienced players with those who have county deals in England unlikely to be considered. Jason Sangha , who starred in South Australia's Sheffield Shield triumph, is among those tripped to be included.

"It's fantastic to confirm a multi-format series which gives the next crop of emerging cricketers excellent development opportunities throughout the Australian winter," Peter Roach, CA's head of cricket operations and scheduling, said.

"Darwin's dry season weather between May and September offers both the Northern Territory and Australian Cricket an incredible winter opportunity which allows cricket to be played in Australia all-year round."

Australia A are also due to tour India in mid-September with that trip also expected to include two four-day matches.