India's home season to begin on January 3 with Sri Lanka T20Is

India's home international season is scheduled to begin on January 3 with a T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, a week after their ongoing tour of Bangladesh ends on December 26. That will be followed by another ODI and T20I series in January, against New Zealand, followed by four Tests and three ODIs against Australia in February and March before the IPL.

India host Sri Lanka for three T20Is in Mumbai (January 3), Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7), and three ODIs in Guwahati (January 10), Kolkata (January 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (January 15).

New Zealand's tour of India begins three days later, on January 18, with an ODI in Hyderabad before the teams travel to Raipur for the second game on January 21, and Indore for the third match on January 24. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, will become India's latest international venue when it hosts the second ODI against New Zealand. The city had previously staged home games of Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2013 and 2015.

India also play three T20Is against New Zealand in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 27 and 29 and February 1. This will be India's second limited-overs series at home against New Zealand in the last 14 months; they had visited immediately after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE in November 2021. India had also toured New Zealand for T20Is and ODIs in November this year, immediately after the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

A week after the end of the home series against New Zealand, India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - the marquee event of India's home season. Nagpur will host the first Test from February 9; Delhi is the venue for the second Test starting on February 17; Dharamsala will stage the third match from March 1; and Ahmedabad will host the series finale from March 9. India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the 2020-21 series 2-1 in Australia. The series is also crucial for India's qualification for the World Test Championship final.