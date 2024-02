Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricketer, dies at 95

Gaekwad was known for his sound defence and his drives but also made a mark as a versatile fielder. He made his debut under Vijay Hazare's captaincy at Leeds in 1952 during India's first tour of England after independence. He started his India career as an opener but settled into the middle-order, with limited appearances in his ten-year international career. Gaekwad's final appearance was against Pakistan at home in 1961