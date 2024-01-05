'Will cherish this' - Warner's baggy green found

The opener confirmed on Friday morning that his original cap had been located

David Warner 's missing baggy green has been located four days after he announced it had been lost in transit between Melbourne and Sydney ahead of his final Test.

The backpack containing two caps, including Warner's original from his Test debut in 2011, was found at the team hotel in Sydney although how it got there remains unclear. Warner posted a video on social media on Friday morning holding his original baggy green and thanked those involved for finding it.

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news," he wrote alongside the video. "Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thanks [sic] you.

In the video he added: "Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life."

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said: "The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday."

When Warner revealed the cap, which had been inside luggage transported separately to the players after the second Test, had not arrived in Sydney he said that if the backpack had been taken by someone they would not be in trouble if it was returned.

Ahead of his final Test, Warner used a loaned fresh cap from Cricket Australia for various photoshoots then when Australia fielded on the opening day.