Derbyshire sign Caleb Jewell for 2025 season

Derbyshire have signed opening batter Caleb Jewell as one of their overseas players for the 2025 season. Jewell, 27, has represented Australia A and is expected the play all formats for Derbyshire.

A left-hand batter, Jewell averages 31.47 in first-class cricket. He was part of the Tasmania side that reached the final of the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield, making a career-best 227 against Western Australia earlier in the season. He also plays for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.

"Caleb is a player I've had my eye on for some time, and everyone I have spoken to about him has said just what a good player he is," Derbyshire's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said. "Chief Selector for Cricket Australia, George Bailey, and Ian Bell, in particular, spoke very highly of his ability.

"We have recognised that our batting line-up needed reinforcement, across all formats, and having Caleb here for the full season will allow us to build that consistency we need. He will bring real grit to the top of the order."

"I'm looking forward to getting my first taste of county cricket with Derbyshire, to show what I can do in all formats and help the club win matches," Jewell said. "There are plenty of Australian players who have made their mark in England, and I want to be next. I'm excited to work with the coaching setup at Derbyshire, to take my game to the next level, and play alongside the quality group of players at the club."

The current season has been a difficult one for Derbyshire in the County Championship, with the club set to finish bottom of Division Two - although they came close to reaching the knockouts in both white-ball competitions.