Brevis ready to 'just run straight into' Australia as South Africa debut beckons

Dewald Brevis has been one of the most talked about names in world cricket • ICC via Getty Images

As he gears up for his international debut, Dewald Brevis is waiting to 'just run straight into' Australia as they arrive in South Africa for a white-ball series that gets underway on August 30.

"I must say I am so excited because it's going to be proper heat and lots of fighting so I can't wait for that," Brevis said. "I always like it so I can't wait to go out there and just run straight into them, give your best.

"It's going to be exciting because they are one of the top cricketing nations so it's going to be good cricket and hard cricket."

Brevis was handed a maiden call-up to South Africa's ODI and T20I squads for the limited-overs series against Australia. The series will serve as a precursor to the ODI World Cup in India and it comprises three T20Is and five ODIs.

"It's really been amazing, these last few days because a dream has come true for me," he said. "From a very young age, I've wanted to be part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas. It's been an honour and it's been wonderful to live my dream and to spend time with the team. Couldn't have asked for anything better".

There will, however, be pressure on the 20-year-old, who's already made a name for himself having featured in the IPL, CPL, SA20 and MLC. Dubbed 'Baby AB' for his playing resemblance to AB de Villiers , Brevis knows there will be expectations but he is confident of handling that pressure well.

"I know there will always be expectations and I always like that because there is more reason to show who you are then," he said. "Pressure is always there; I feel the pressure, but I like it. It's just how you deal with it, just being yourself and enjoying the moment and trying not to think too much of it.

"I just want people to get to know me as Dewald Brevis and just see how I go about my things and I want to inspire people and be an example for people."

Dewald Brevis has made a name for himself playing various T20 leagues • BCCI

There is a chance that Brevis might make his debut in Durban, the venue for the three-game T20I series. It is a ground where he has a lot of memories watching South Africa play and also has pictures with some of the players, including one with Quinton de Kock.

"It's quite special as well because obviously, it's in South Africa to be able to make your debut if it happens but the biggest thing is like I actually have pictures of when I was a little boy of me watching the game and the Proteas playing at Kingsmead, so it is quite cool to be able to make your debut there if it happens," he said. "I was at the ground, I have pictures with all of those players. Even with Quinny and everyone so it's really special."

Brevis also recalled watching the fiery South Africa-Australia encounters of the past and hopes there will be more of the same when the two sides face off come August 30.

"I can just remember always like basically South Africa batting and then you get the heat of like Mitchell Johnson and those guys running in trying to kill the batters and how we punch them straight back with whatever we do. You can always see the rivalry is there and it's going to heed those situations and moments of the game. Whosoever is stronger and willing to fight more is going to end up on top."

Brevis has shared a dressing room with a few of the Australian players like Cameron Green, Jason Behrendorff and Tim David while playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.