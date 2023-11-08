Puketapu-Lyndon to become NZC's first woman chair after Snedden steps down

She was first appointed to the NZC in 2017 and is currently the second-longest serving director

Martin Snedden has served three terms as the director of the NZC board • Getty Images

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon is set to replace Martin Snedden as chairperson of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and become the first woman in the role.

Snedden, a former chief executive of NZC, has served three terms as the director on its board. He still has a year to run as a director, but announced that he would be standing down early to allow Puketapu-Lyndon a smooth transition into the job.

"I've taken the decision to step down from the role of Board chair, as well as NZC's representative on the ICC Board," he said. "Both these decisions have been taken in the name of ensuring good, sound governance succession planning, as well as taking advantage of what is an excellent opportunity for a leadership refresh."

Puketapu-Lyndon is also chairperson of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and was chief financial officer on two America's Cup sailing campaigns, and one as a Director of the World Masters Games. She was first appointed to the NZC in 2017 and is currently the second-longest serving director.

Snedden also announced that he would be replaced as New Zealand's representative on the ICC by board member and former international cricketer Roger Twose

"My final term as an NZC director will expire at the 2024 AGM. This will allow time for a considered hand-over and will enable me to continue lending my support, when and if required, to Diana and Roger over the next 12 months," he said.

"I have no doubt that this will continue under Diana's and Roger's leadership".

It was also announced at the AGM that NZC ended the year in a "buoyant financial position", with a surplus of $10.7m.