Does Virat Kohli have the most ODI hundreds against a single opponent?

Bradman did take two wickets in Tests, as you said, but they weren't the same person. In Adelaide in 1930-31 , he trapped the West Indies wicketkeeper Ivan Barrow lbw for 27. Bradman's second victim, two seasons later in Adelaide again, was none other than the aforementioned Hammond, who missed a full toss and was bowled for 85. It didn't matter much overall - England went on to a 338-run win and took a 2-1 lead in the Bodyline series - but Hammond was furious at getting out to his rival, who had supplanted him as the leading batter in the world.