DPL week 1: Naim's 176 helps Prime Bank breach the 400 mark
Prime Bank became the first team in Bangladesh to score 400 in the List A format
Key takeaways
There is already evidence that the 46th edition of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will be the most open competition of the last 15 years. The top seven teams - all on four points each - have already dropped points in the first round that began on March 3. Defending champions Abahani Limited are among the top six teams, although many felt that they would have financial constraints in the 2024-25 season, given their political links with the Awami League.
Prime Bank Cricket Club have begun the league spectacularly, becoming the first side to reach a 400-plus total in a List A game in Bangladesh. There have been two other 300-plus totals in the first three rounds, but there have been also been two sides getting bowled out for under 100 runs.
Coming hot on the heels of Bangladesh's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, the spotlight will be on if the Dhaka Premier League, known as the country's most important domestic competition, can provide some new performers.
Best batters
Mohammad Naim continues to be the standout batter of the season in domestic cricket. He struck a career-best 176 against Brothers Union in the game in which Prime Bank racked up 422 for 8 in 50 overs. Naim has limited his strokeplay, concentrating mainly on three or four shots to get him the runs. The most impressive factor is his growth as an accumulator, picking ones and twos regularly.
Best bowlers
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has taken three wickets in each of the first three matches for Legends of Rupganj. His 3 for 15 (against Shinepukur Cricket Club) and 3 for 23 (against Gazi Group Cricketers) were impressive spells. Tanvir couldn't quite do well in the BPL, so he must be eager to bounce back in the Dhaka Premier League. Tanvir reached 150 List A wickets, and completed 100 matches in the format on March 10.
Best match
Prime Bank started the season with a tight contest, beating Rupganj Tigers by three wickets. Batting first, Rupganj were bowled out for 216 in 48.4 overs. Prime Bank, however, slipped to 23 for 4 in the third over. Openers Naim and Sabbir Hossain were dismissed for ducks, before Zakir Hasan fell in the second over. When captain Irfan Sukkur was run-out, Prime Bank were in big trouble.
But Shamim Hossain held things together with an unbeaten 98 off 83 balls that included ten fours and four sixes. He added 110 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand with Khaled Ahmed, who contributed with 28 from 37 deliveries. Shahadat Hossain also struck a quick fifty from No. 4.
Points to ponder
Apart from the top seven teams all reaching four points each, Gulshan Cricket Club, Partex Sporting Club, Shinepukur and Brothers Union have two points each. Rupganj Tigers remain the only team yet to open their account after three losses.
Players to watch
Brothers' 21-year-old batter Mahfijul Islam struck a century and a half-century in the first three games to be the top-scorer at this stage of the competition. Parvez Hossain Emon, having returned from the Champions Trophy, also struck a century and a fifty.
Mohammad NaimTanvir IslamShamim HossainMahfijul IslamParvez Hossain EmonGulshan Cricket ClubDhanmondi Sports ClubPartex Sporting ClubAgrani Bank Cricket ClubRupganj Tigers Cricket ClubShinepukur Cricket ClubGazi Group CricketersPrime Bank Cricket ClubLegends of RupganjMohammedan Sporting ClubBrothers UnionAbahani LimitedDhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84