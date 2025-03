DPL week 1: Naim's 176 helps Prime Bank breach the 400 mark

There is already evidence that the 46th edition of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will be the most open competition of the last 15 years. The top seven teams - all on four points each - have already dropped points in the first round that began on March 3. Defending championsare among the top six teams, although many felt that they would have financial constraints in the 2024-25 season, given their political links with the Awami League.