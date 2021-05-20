Saha has just recovered from Covid-19, which he contracted during the IPL

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been included as a standby for Wriddhiman Saha for India's tour of England comprising the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against the hosts. Saha had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Bharat reached Mumbai on May 19 where most of the Indian contingent will be serving a two-week quarantine in their hotel rooms before boarding a flight to London on June 2. Bharat, who has been a regular wicketkeeper for India A, was also one of the standbys for India's home Tests against England in February-March.

Bharat's inclusion - a last-minute development - is a precautionary move taken by the selectors. While announcing the 20-man squad for the England trip, they had announced Rishabh Pant and Saha as the two wicketkeepers. Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the BCCI suspended the IPL.

Saha, who represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad, spent two weeks in quarantine in Delhi before returning home to Kolkata this week. Having been away on India duty since the England series in February followed by the IPL, Saha sought permission from the BCCI to visit his family before joining the Indian squad in Mumbai next week.