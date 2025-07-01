ICC T20I rankings: Mandhana No. 3 among batters, Bell fourth in bowling charts

Mandhana's 112, her first T20I century in what was her 149th appearance in the format, also gave her the best rating of her career - 771 points. No. 2 Hayley Matthews is just three rating points in front, and well within Mandhana's reach when England India play their second T20I on Tuesday, but table-topper Beth Mooney is quite a distance away, with 794 points.