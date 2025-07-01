ICC T20I rankings: Mandhana No. 3 among batters, Bell fourth in bowling charts
Smriti Mandhana, ranked No. 1 among batters in the ICC ODI rankings for women, has gone past Tahlia McGrath to move to No. 3 on the T20I table after her match-winning 62-ball 112 against England in the first match of the series. The other big mover after the match was Lauren Bell, the England quick who returned 3 for 27. She moved up to No. 4, pushing team-mate Sophie Ecclestone and India's Renuka Thakur down.
Mandhana's 112, her first T20I century in what was her 149th appearance in the format, also gave her the best rating of her career - 771 points. No. 2 Hayley Matthews is just three rating points in front, and well within Mandhana's reach when England India play their second T20I on Tuesday, but table-topper Beth Mooney is quite a distance away, with 794 points.
Shafali Verma, who returned to India's T20I XI and partnered Mandhana at the top in the first game after last having played a T20I in October 2024 after which she was dropped, also moved up a spot to No. 13 after scoring 20 in 22 balls and looking fairly rusty.
Harleen Deol also re-entered the rankings at joint-86th after she scored 43 in 23 balls. Deol had last played a T20I in July 2023 and had dropped out of the rankings.
Bell's rise in the bowlers' rankings has created something of a traffic jam at the top of the table. Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal is the No. 1 with 746 rating points, but Bell - with Australia's Annabel Sutherland (736 points) and India's Deepti Sharma (735) above her - is just 19 points behind. In fact, Deepti, Bell and Ecclestone (725) are all a good performance or two away from getting to the top of the table.