ICC T20I rankings: Mandhana No. 3 among batters, Bell fourth in bowling charts

Bell's rise in the bowlers' rankings has created something of a traffic jam at the top of the table. Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal is the No. 1 with 746 rating points, but Bell - with Australia's Annabel Sutherland (736 points) and India's Deepti Sharma (735) above her - is just 19 points behind. In fact, Deepti, Bell and Ecclestone (725) are all a good performance or two away from getting to the top of the table.