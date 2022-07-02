Stuart Broad 'pretty unlucky' during Jasprit Bumrah assault - James Anderson

Stuart Broad is speechless after being taken for 35 in an over, courtesy Jasprit Bumrah • PA Photos/Getty Images

James Anderson came out in defence of Stuart Broad after his opening partner was on the receiving end of history against India at Edgbaston.

Broad experienced the ignominy of conceding a record 35 runs from his 18th over , as India's tail rallied on day two of this fifth Test to lift their team to a first innings total of 416. His misery was compounded by the fact the batter causing the carnage was India's No. 10, Jasprit Bumrah.

The stand-in India captain teed off to smash four fours and a two sixes, swinging himself off his feet at one point, as Broad persisted with short-pitched deliveries, as per the fields set. As well as a no-ball, Broad contributed five wides himself. The over finished with a scampered single, resulting in Broad attempting to run out Mohammed Siraj in his follow-through, decimating the stumps but missing out on the dismissal.

It was particularly unedifying given Broad had become only the sixth bowler - and third quick - to take 550 Test wickets when he had Mohammed Shami caught at deep third man. Broad has now conceded the most runs in an over in two formats, having been struck for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Anderson, who took 5 for 60, was philosophical about Broad's plight. He was speaking from a position of empathy, too, given he jointly held the previous Test record of 28, conceded against George Bailey during the 2017-18 Ashes.

"Yeah, [it is] just one of those things," Anderson said at stumps. "On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. If that gets taken nobody talks about the over.

"I thought it was pretty unlucky. There's plenty of top edges, a couple of good shots but that's the plan Ben [Stokes] wanted Broady to go with. Broady stuck to it and on another day when the luck was with Stuart an edge probably would have gone to hand."

It capped off a loose morning for England, who looked to be losing the thread of the innings by persisting with a short-ball tactic against India's lower order. The tourists began on 338 for 7, before Ravindra Jadeja went to his third Test century. The left-hander was the ninth wicket to fall on 375, only for the final pair - led by Bumrah's 31 not out - to clatter 41 more.

Though England took the new ball, they kept to their predominantly leg-side field in the hope of a catch to close out the innings. By the time it came, with Broad holding on to Siraj down the ground off Anderson, India had clearly gained the initiative. Anderson, who now has 656 wickets and 32 five-wicket hauls, said there were no regrets over the tactics.