England bowl, India hand debut to Kamboj among three changes

No team has ever chosen to bowl at Old Trafford and gone on to win a Test match, but Stokes believes that his team can defy that trend. "There's pretty decent overhead conditions for bowling," he explained at the toss. "It's a typical Manchester wicket: quite firm, a little bit of grass coverage. Hopefully, we can make use of it this morning."

Gill said he was "a bit confused" as to whether he would have chosen to bat or bowl first, but was spared the decision as India lost their 14th consecutive toss across all men's internationals. "The way we have played in the last three matches has been outstanding," Gill said, isolating only the "small crunch moments" as the difference between the teams.