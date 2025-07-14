Gill 'extremely proud' of India's lower-order fight

After India were reduced to 82 for 7 just before lunch, their lower order fought valiantly to drag the game into the final session. India eventually fell short of the target by 23 runs as England took a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"I'm extremely proud, this is as close as a Test match can get," Gill said at the post-match presentation. "Five days of hard fought cricket, comes down to the last session, last wicket. I'm extremely proud."

When Shoaib Bashir dismissed Mohammed Siraj to seal victory, Ravindra Jadeja was left stranded on 61, a heroic vigil that lasted 181 deliveries, with the standout aspect being his marshalling of the lower order. He put on 30 with Nitish Reddy, 35 with Jasprit Bumrah and 23 with Siraj.

"He's very experienced," Gill said of Jadeja. "We didn't want to give him any message. He was batting brilliantly with the tail. Wanted him and the tail to bat as long as possible."

Gill said India had let themselves down late on the fourth day when they lost three quick wickets - Karun Nair, Gill himself and nightwatcher Akash Deep - in a dramatic last half hour, slipping from 42 for 1 to 58 for 4. Gill felt that one "fifty-run partnership" from the top-order would've helped them knock off the target.

"The last one hour that we played [on day four], I think we could've applied ourselves a bit better, especially the last two wickets that fell," Gill said. "Even this morning, the way they came up with a plan, we were hoping for one 50-run partnership, if we got it from the top order, it would've been easy for us."

Did they have any hope after Pant, Rahul and Washington Sundar all fell in the first half hour on Monday? "There was always hope, as long as there's batting," he said. "[Needed] one 50-run partnership. The target wasn't massive, one 50-60-run partnership and we were right back into the game."

Gill also identified Pant's run out, caused by a direct hit from Stokes in India's first innings, as a pivotal moment in the game. Pant and Rahul had added a century partnership, putting India on track for a sizeable lead. However, in a bid to get Rahul on strike so he could reach his century before lunch, he attempted a quick single only to be run out for 74.