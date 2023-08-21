John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse earns call-up

John Turner , the uncapped Hampshire fast bowler, has been ruled out of England's T20I squad for this month's series against New Zealand after sustaining a side injury during his Men's Hundred stint with Trent Rockets. He will be replaced by the Durham quick, Brydon Carse.

Turner, 22, had been the surprise call-up for England's 20-over squad when it was unveiled last week, having made his professional debut in the format as recently as June.

His ability as a 90mph-plus bowler was highlighted in his most recent outing, when he bowled Jonny Bairstow on his Hundred debut against Welsh Fire in Cardiff. However, he has not featured in the competition since.

Carse, a fellow South Africa-born quick, steps into the vacancy created by Turner's injury. Despite claiming a solitary wicket in six outings for Northern Superchargers in this year's Hundred, he remains highly rated by the selectors, having played nine ODIs in the past two years, most recently against South Africa on his county home ground at Chester-le-Street - the same venue where he could now make his T20I debut against New Zealand on August 30.

He has been preferred in the T20I squad to several proven competitors, not least Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills, both of whom have been in fine form with the ball for Southern Brave.

However, with England's white-ball squad focussed on the forthcoming 50-over World Cup, which gets underway in India in October, the 20-over series is being used by the selectors to explore the team's bench-strength, with Josh Tongue and Luke Wood also named in the squad, alongside Gus Atkinson, who is England's surprise pick for the 50-over set-up in the absence of the injured Jofra Archer.

John Turner removed Jonny Bairstow on his Hundred debut • Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Explaining the desire to test the strength of England's pace reserves, Luke Wright, the national selector, acknowledged that the risk of injury was a constant concern, therefore broadening the experience of the available resources was a priority, with the next T20 World Cup looming in June next year.

"It's something we're really excited about, to see the amount of pace that is going around in county cricket with these guys that have come through," Wright said last week. "We have to look ahead to that T20 World Cup next year as well, and try and get as much depth as possible. And we know with these fast bowlers, there's going to be injuries with them.