Brook 'trying not to think about' World Cup omission

Brook was widely expected to make the cut after a bright start to his international career across formats but was squeezed out by Ben Stokes' decision to reverse his retirement from ODIs, with England backing experience over youth.

Speaking after hitting 44 off 24 balls in Northern Superchargers' defeat to London Spirit at Lord's on Friday night, Brook suggested that he could have done more in the last six months to press his case - and that a dearth of List A experience might have cost him.

"Obviously it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now," Brook said. "You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore.

"I've not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?

"I feel like I'm playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. [But] there's always something more you could do."

Brook has only played three ODIs for England - all of them against South Africa in early 2023 - and last played a 50-over game for Yorkshire in 2019, with the domestic competition clashing with the Hundred in the last three seasons.

"I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England," Brook said, "and although I've played a lot of T20 cricket, I don't know if I've done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect."

Brook's omission has taken pundits off-guard since the squad was announced. Jofra Archer, working for the BBC, learned that Brook was not part of the provisional World Cup squad live on-air before Southern Brave played Birmingham Phoenix on Thursday night. "I didn't even realise that Brooky was not there... that's just got me a bit stunned," Archer said.