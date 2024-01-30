ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate batting nominees: Leask's heist, and van Beek's Super innings

In a match where two hundreds and three half-centuries were recorded, van Beek, not among those landmarks, probably had the most impact, first tying the game and then turning it in the Super Over. Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru led the 375-run chase, but Netherlands needed 48 off 24 balls when van Beek walked in at No. 8. That soon became 30 off 12, whereupon van Beek cut loose, walloping Roston Chase for two fours and a six to bring the equation down to nine runs needed off the last over. He struck a four first ball, but two runs and a wicket followed off the next three balls, and with one needed off the final ball, he couldn't seal the deal. He took strike again in the Super Over and bashed 30 runs off six balls - a record for most runs in a one-over eliminator. West Indies could only manage eight in the reply and were out of the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.