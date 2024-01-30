ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate batting nominees: Leask's heist, and van Beek's Super innings
Three Netherlands batters, and one each from Scotland and Uganda feature on our shortlist
91 not out vs Ireland
ODI World Cup Qualifier, Bulawayo
A heist like no other. Chasing Ireland's 286 for 8, Scotland were down and out by all accounts at 122 for 6 a little over halfway into their innings. No. 7 Leask was circumspect initially but then took the attacking route, finding a partner in Mark Watt to add 82 with. When Watt was out, Scotland still needed 53 off 30 balls. The following over, Leask laid into Josh Little, hitting him for two fours and two sixes, taking 22 runs off the six balls, which eased Scotland's nerves, and it was fitting that Leask finished the chase with a four off the final ball of the innings. His 61-ball innings contained nine fours and four sixes.
28 and 30 vs West Indies
ODI World Cup Qualifier, Harare
In a match where two hundreds and three half-centuries were recorded, van Beek, not among those landmarks, probably had the most impact, first tying the game and then turning it in the Super Over. Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru led the 375-run chase, but Netherlands needed 48 off 24 balls when van Beek walked in at No. 8. That soon became 30 off 12, whereupon van Beek cut loose, walloping Roston Chase for two fours and a six to bring the equation down to nine runs needed off the last over. He struck a four first ball, but two runs and a wicket followed off the next three balls, and with one needed off the final ball, he couldn't seal the deal. He took strike again in the Super Over and bashed 30 runs off six balls - a record for most runs in a one-over eliminator. West Indies could only manage eight in the reply and were out of the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.
123 vs Scotland
ODI World Cup Qualifier, Bulawayo
With World Cup qualification on the line, de Leede had taken a five-for earlier in the day to set his side a target of 278, which they needed to chase in 44 overs to pip Scotland on net run rate. Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd got them off to a good start, but regular wickets meant Netherlands were four down inside 25 overs. De Leede built partnerships with Scott Edwards and Saqib Zulfiqar and scorched his way to 123 off 92 balls, his innings laced with seven fours and five sixes. By the time he was run-out, Netherlands needed only two from ten balls. They got them in singles and qualified for their fifth ODI World Cup.
78 not out vs South Africa
ODI World Cup, Dharamsala
Having ended South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign in November 2022, Netherlands were back at it again. In a rain-curtailed 43-over-a-side clash in Dharamsala, Netherlands fell to 112 for 6 in the 27th over, but Edwards held fort, finding able allies in Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt to post 245 for 8. The bowlers finished what he started by bowling out South Africa for 207.
42 vs Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup Qualifier, Windhoek
An innings that was the stepping stone in Uganda qualifying for their first-ever T20 World Cup. Chasing 137, they lost two early wickets before Alpesh Ramjani steadied the innings, but with his partner Roger Mukasa labouring along at a sub-70 strike rate, a push was needed, and that came from Shah. He added valuable runs with Mukasa and Dinesh Nakrani, while striking at 150. By the time Shah was out for 42 off 28 balls, Uganda were left needing only five in seven balls. They took two to beat Zimbabwe by five wickets.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo