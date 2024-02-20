ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate bowling winner: McMullen pins the neighbours down

Brandon McMullen on his 5 for 34 vs Ireland, the men's Associate bowling performance of the year

Michael Leask took most of the plaudits in this game following a sensational 91 not out that took Scotland over the line by just one wicket, but it was McMullen's five-wicket haul that set the game up. The 24-year-old got the ball to nip around, threatening both edges of the bat and had Ireland in trouble early.

With the second delivery of the day, he snared Paul Stirling, who flashed at an outswinger and was gobbled up at first slip. Next ball, Andy Balbirnie was struck in front as he played all around an inswinger. Harry Tector survived the hat-trick ball but was taken out in the fifth over when he edged a fuller-length delivery to second slip. McMullen's opening burst read 3-1-2-3, and he was not done.

He returned at the death to remove the set George Dockrell, and then sent back Gareth Delany, who had made a quick 19, to complete his five-wicket haul. Scotland captain Richie Berrington revealed after the game that McMullen wasn't quite well, which possibly explained his absence from the middle overs, while also making his effort extra special.

Key moment After the early jolts, Dockrell and Curtis Campher had steadied Ireland with a big sixth-wicket stand of 136. Just when Dockrell was looking to open up his shoulders, McMullen came back for his second spell and cut his innings short. Dockrell backed away, looking to target the off side, but McMullen kept the ball straight at the stumps, and found a hint of away shape, beating the batter comprehensively and bowling him.

Two in three: Brandon McMullen took a couple of wickets in the first half of his first over • Getty Images

The numbers

1 The number of five-wicket hauls McMullen has taken in international cricket; this was his first.

6 Where McMullen's 5 for 34 ranks among the best bowling performances for Scotland in ODI cricket

What they said

"Brandon was absolutely superb with the new ball. You couldn't ask for a better start. After his first spell, he did really well to come back [though he was] not feeling particularly great at the time. It just shows the character he has."

- Scotland captain Richie Berrington

The closest contender