ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20I batting nominees: The wham bam Grand Slam

In the series decider, Suryakumar arrived with one ball left in the powerplay. India had already posted 50 by then, and he didn't let the momentum slip. An over later, he lofted Chamika Karunaratne for four over mid-off, then a ramp-whip for six off the next delivery. He raced to 25 from his first 15 balls, even as Shubman Gill at the other end took 27 deliveries to make 28. India plundered 136 runs in the last ten overs, of which Suryakumar alone contributed 87 from 36 balls. He finished with a strike rate of 219.6, his second T20I century in five innings.