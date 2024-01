ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20I batting nominees: The wham bam Grand Slam

South Africa pulled off the highest T20 chase in history , as de Kock set about avenging the damage wreaked by Johnson Charles and Co. in the first innings. He was ruthless on the bowlers, crunching eight massive sixes into the stands. The fifth of those took de Kock to fifty off 15 balls. When he got to his hundred from 43 deliveries in the 11th over, South Africa had 151 of the 259 runs required. They ended up hunting the total down with six wickets and seven balls to spare, bringing the total runs scored in the match to 517, the highest ever aggregate in a T20