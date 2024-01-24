ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20I bowling nominees: Alzarri downs South Africa, Mehidy befuddles England

Joseph took five of the six wickets that fell during South Africa's chase to hand West Indies a series win on a Johannesburg belter. He started by deceiving Quinton de Kock, who skied an upper cut down deep point's throat in the fifth over. Returning with the chase in the balance in the 15th over, Joseph got David Miller to hole out at long-on and then landed the decisive punch in the penultimate over with three wickets, including the well-set Reeza Hendricks with a dipping wide full toss outside his arc. Heinrich Klaasen smoked his first ball out of the park but Joseph went wide again and got him at third next ball. It left South Africa needing 26 from the last over; they only managed 18.