ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20I bowling nominees: Alzarri downs South Africa, Mehidy befuddles England
Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott and Adam Milne also make it to our shortlist
Alzarri Joseph
5 for 40 vs South Africa
third T20I, Johannesburg
Joseph took five of the six wickets that fell during South Africa's chase to hand West Indies a series win on a Johannesburg belter. He started by deceiving Quinton de Kock, who skied an upper cut down deep point's throat in the fifth over. Returning with the chase in the balance in the 15th over, Joseph got David Miller to hole out at long-on and then landed the decisive punch in the penultimate over with three wickets, including the well-set Reeza Hendricks with a dipping wide full toss outside his arc. Heinrich Klaasen smoked his first ball out of the park but Joseph went wide again and got him at third next ball. It left South Africa needing 26 from the last over; they only managed 18.
Romario Shepherd
4 for 31 vs India
fifth T20I, Lauderhill
Another series decider for West Indies, and this time it was Shepherd outsmarting a strong India side in Florida. He came on with the visitors on 86 for 3 after ten overs, almost got Suryakumar Yadav first ball and got Sanju Samson nicking off right after. Shepherd continued to restrict Suryakumar by bowling full and straight, and he kept Hardik Pandya quiet with Test lengths before prising him out by going full. It triggered a collapse that took India from 130 for 4 to 149 for 8 in 16 balls, Shepherd to his career-best T20I figures, and delivered West Indies a 3-2 series win.
Sean Abbott
4 for 31 vs South Africa
third T20I, Durban
Abbott was taken for 28 runs the first 11 balls he bowled, all to Aiden Markram but got his man with a length ball outside off the last delivery of his second over. South Africa had rebuilt their innings to 122 for 4 in 13 overs when he returned, and he swung the game in Australia's favour with a double-wicket maiden. The 19th over, his last, came after 38 runs were scored off the previous two, but he conceded only three runs and dismissed Gerald Coetzee to help restrict South Africa to under 200, which Australia overhauled for a series whitewash win.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
4 for 12 vs England
second T20I, Mirpur
Miraz strangled England in Dhaka with his skills and quick thinking. Brought on in the ninth over when England had just lost Jos Buttler, Miraz extended their slump by dismissing Moeen Ali on the sweep. Ben Duckett and Sam Curran led the rebuild, but not only was Miraz miserly against them, he also beat Curran's charge in the 15th over to have him stumped. Two balls later, Chris Woakes tried the same and was undone by sharp turn and bounce. Miraz used the conditions in his favour and finished with the wicket of Chris Jordan off his last ball and bagging the Player-of-the-Match award.
Adam Milne
5 for 26 vs Sri Lanka
second T20I, Dunedin
With this performance, Milne became the third New Zealander to take a five-for in a men's T20I and thwarted Sri Lanka, who were eyeing a series win. He denied the visitors the chance to build on a strong start, sparking a collapse of 8 for 50 by knocking over Kusal Perera in the 12th over. He took three wickets in his final over and closed out the innings with two inch-perfect yorkers. New Zealand chased down the target in 14.4 overs.
Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo