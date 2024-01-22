ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's Test bowling nominees: A seven-for, an eight-for, and all done for
Our nominees picked up career-best figures and starred in historic wins to find a place on this list
7 for 42 vs Australia
second Test, Delhi
On a pitch where some balls turned, some went straight, and some kept low, Jadeja attacked the stumps at high pace for his best figures in Test cricket. After both teams finished neck and neck in the first innings, Australia raced to 65 for 1 in the second. Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja but conceded 36 in his first seven overs. Then things changed dramatically when in just over five overs he picked up 6 for 6 to set up India's win. Marnus Labuschagne, who played back to a length ball and chopped on, was one of five batters Jadeja bowled. At the start of their innings, Australia had had success with the sweep, but the shot led to their downfall too: four batters were out to Jadeja while sweeping or reverse-sweeping.
4 for 62 vs England
second Test, Wellington
After being taken apart in the previous Test, Wagner bounced back to give New Zealand a historic win - it was only the fourth time a team won after following on. Bowling around the wicket with the wicketkeeper standing up, he had Ollie Pope caught at second slip, and when Harry Brook was run-out next ball, England were 80 for 5 in their chase of 258. Joe Root and a hobbling Ben Stokes steered them to 201 for 5 before Wagner came back to revive New Zealand. He first bounced out Stokes and then had Root miscuing a pull to midwicket. Ben Foakes took England closer but with two needed, Wagner got James Anderson caught down the leg side and New Zealand won by a single run.
8 for 64 vs India
third Test, Indore
Lyon became the first visiting bowler to take two eight-wicket hauls in India, spinning a web from around the stumps (all eight of his wickets came from that angle) and doing India in for 163. Trailing by 88, India started their second innings on the second afternoon but the batters had no clue against Lyon. Shubman Gill stepped out, didn't get to the pitch of the ball, and was bowled. Rohit Sharma stayed back and was lbw. KS Bharat was beaten on the outside edge, R Ashwin on the inside. Only Chetweshwar Pujara stood up with a half-century, but Lyon won that battle too when Steven Smith took a one-hander at leg slip. Australia chased down their target of 76 easily for their second Test win in the country since 2004.
5 for 59 vs India
first Test, Centurion
Rabada had not played a Test in nine months, was nursing a bruised heel in the lead-up to this match, and his bowling partners had a combined experience of 13 Tests. But none of that mattered. Using the conditions overhead and underfoot, he picked up a five-for to help South Africa bowl India out for 245. Rohit Sharma pulled a short ball to long leg, and Shreyas Iyer fell to an inswinger that kept low. Then came the magic ball: angling in to force Virat Kohli to play at it, before moving away to take his outside edge. R Ashwin could not do anything against the extra bounce, and Shardul Thakur hit one straight to extra cover. South Africa went on to win by an innings.
5 for 49 vs Pakistan
second Test, Melbourne
Cummins dealt Pakistan an early blow in their chase of 317 by trapping Imam-ul-Haq lbw, and then had Shan Masood caught at slip for 60. But Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman staged a recovery and took the side to 219 for 5, less than 100 from victory. Cummins returned to dismiss Rizwan before stumps just as the two were threatening to run away with the game - the batter tried to duck under a short ball, only for it to brush the glove band on its way to the wicketkeeper. In his next over, Cummins bounced out Aamer Jamal as well. Australia took the extra 30 minutes to go for victory and Cummins paved the way by having Shaheen Shah Afridi caught at short leg for his second five-for of the match.
