ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's Test bowling nominees: A seven-for, an eight-for, and all done for

On a pitch where some balls turned, some went straight, and some kept low, Jadeja attacked the stumps at high pace for his best figures in Test cricket. After both teams finished neck and neck in the first innings, Australia raced to 65 for 1 in the second. Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja but conceded 36 in his first seven overs. Then things changed dramatically when in just over five overs he picked up 6 for 6 to set up India's win. Marnus Labuschagne, who played back to a length ball and chopped on, was one of five batters Jadeja bowled. At the start of their innings, Australia had had success with the sweep, but the shot led to their downfall too: four batters were out to Jadeja while sweeping or reverse-sweeping.