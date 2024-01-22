ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's Test batting nominees: two grinders, two flayers

There were no illusions about how the surfaces in the Border-Gavaskar series would play; everyone came prepared for turners, on which sometimes those that skid straight on prove to be more dangerous than big-ripping deliveries. Only Rohit seemed to apply this knowledge at the crease, playing late, straight, and mostly with the bat, not pad, on a track where Nathan Lyon kept threatening to blow the top of the surface off with his sharp turn. It was all the more remarkable given this was Rohit's first Test innings in 11 months. It was his first Test hundred as captain, and one that put India on the path to batting Australia out of the match for an early lead.