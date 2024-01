ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's Test batting nominees: two grinders, two flayers

Khawaja said he was "sprayed" by the crowd, who kept reminding him that he couldn't play in England. He averaged under 20 on his two earlier tours to the country, and had been dropped midway in those series. Coming into this game, he had had two failures in the World Test Championship final. On the opening day, England threw down the gauntlet, scoring 393 at over five an over. Khawaja responded by standing unflappable as James Anderson swung the ball, Stuart Broad seamed it off the pitch, and Ollie Robinson got it to skid. He stayed true to the old virtue of crease occupation, seemingly unperturbed by talk of more modern batting approaches that put bums on seats. There was a job to be done and Khawaja did it the textbook way, grinding the bowlers down over eight hours. Australia all but drew level at the end of the first innings, and then won the second-inning shootout.