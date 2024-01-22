ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's Test batting nominees: two grinders, two flayers
At one end, Khawaja and Elgar, at the other, Head and Crawley. With Rohit Sharma somewhere in the middle
120 vs Australia
first Test, Nagpur
There were no illusions about how the surfaces in the Border-Gavaskar series would play; everyone came prepared for turners, on which sometimes those that skid straight on prove to be more dangerous than big-ripping deliveries. Only Rohit seemed to apply this knowledge at the crease, playing late, straight, and mostly with the bat, not pad, on a track where Nathan Lyon kept threatening to blow the top of the surface off with his sharp turn. It was all the more remarkable given this was Rohit's first Test innings in 11 months. It was his first Test hundred as captain, and one that put India on the path to batting Australia out of the match for an early lead.
163 vs India
WTC final, The Oval
Head's innings was extraordinary for the ferocity of his counterattack. It frazzled India so much that the short-ball strategy that had been discussed as a potential weapon against him was only unleashed long after the damage had been done. India's decision to bowl first had looked a good one, especially after David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed either side of lunch, but that sense was short-lived. Head proved during the course of the innings - his first overseas Test hundred - just how script-turning his high-risk, high-returns approach can be. It made India go on the defensive quickly, and Head and Steven Smith crushed them with a 285-run stand to set up a win.
141 vs England
first Test, Birmingham
Khawaja said he was "sprayed" by the crowd, who kept reminding him that he couldn't play in England. He averaged under 20 on his two earlier tours to the country, and had been dropped midway in those series. Coming into this game, he had had two failures in the World Test Championship final. On the opening day, England threw down the gauntlet, scoring 393 at over five an over. Khawaja responded by standing unflappable as James Anderson swung the ball, Stuart Broad seamed it off the pitch, and Ollie Robinson got it to skid. He stayed true to the old virtue of crease occupation, seemingly unperturbed by talk of more modern batting approaches that put bums on seats. There was a job to be done and Khawaja did it the textbook way, grinding the bowlers down over eight hours. Australia all but drew level at the end of the first innings, and then won the second-inning shootout.
189 vs Australia
fourth Test, Manchester
England needed to win to keep the Ashes alive, and Crawley stamped his authority on the game in a manner few might have expected. He shellacked 189 off just 182 deliveries to deny a hungry Australian pace pack, while completely taking a spicy deck and the overcast weather out of the equation. His dominance was a throwback to a young Kevin Pietersen and how he gave Australia nightmares during the famous 2005 Ashes series. Crawley struck at a run a ball or over against all the bowlers he faced 20 or more deliveries from, with Travis Head coming in for special treatment, going for 31 off 18 deliveries. England couldn't quite push for a win, thanks to the weather, but Crawley's innings gave them a chance to square the series - which they eventually did.
185 vs India
first Test, Centurion
It couldn't have been scripted better. An unexpected chance to lead after Temba Bavuma injured his hamstring only added to the festivities surrounding Elgar's farewell series. He proved he was just as able a batter as he had been for a decade: leaving deliveries at will, copping blows, weaving and ducking, and gutsing it out against a quality attack. He brought up a century to savour, taking 287 balls over his score, and helped South Africa open up a 163-run lead that proved decisive. When he raised his hundred with a four, he had 80 runs in boundaries, but the story of Elgar's innings was about how he denied himself for large parts to be able to eventually score whenever the bowlers lost the plot.
