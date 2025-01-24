ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024: Men's ODI bowling nominees: Lynchpins in landmark wins
Most of the best bowling performances in ODIs in 2024 came in momentous victories
7 for 19 vs Zimbabwe
third ODI, Colombo
Hasaranga's performance, the fifth best in all ODIs, came in a series-winning demolition of Zimbabwe at the Premadasa Stadium. He took five of the top seven wickets and chewed Zimbabwe up for under 100. That might have seemed far-fetched when the visitors batted through to 35 for none in the eighth over, before a rain delay, but when they came back, Hasaranga took a wicket off the last ball of the ninth with a skidder and struck twice in his next, accounting for set opener Joylord Gumbie (googly) and Craig Ervine (legspinner). After another longish rain break, he got Milton Shumba with a full legbreak that beat him on the inside. Janith Liyanage bowled Ryan Burl off the last ball of the 16th over, and Maheesh Theekshana got Sikandar Raza out stumped - if bizarrely. Hasaranga then dismissed Clive Madande with a wrong'un and Zimbabwe had lost three wickets for no runs and were on 67 for 7. The tail took them to 96 before Hasaranga cleaned up the last two.
6 for 33 vs India
second ODI, Colombo
On a temperamental Premadasa pitch, Sri Lanka had done well to put on 240. Rohit Sharma did better to put India ahead of the asking rate, taking them to 97 in 14 overs, but then leggie Vandersay struck, getting him to top-edge a switch hit. About four overs and 19 runs later, Shubman Gill edged Vandersay thickly and was caught brilliantly at slip by Kamindu Mendis. Vandersay, who was a last-minute inclusion in the side, attacked the stumps consistently, accounting for Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul; his six wickets came in 29 balls and India crashed to 147 for 6, from which they didn't recover. It was the fifth time a Sri Lanka bowler had taken six wickets or more in ODIs against India.
5 for 27 vs India
third ODI, Colombo
The game that gave Sri Lanka their first win in 27 years in bilateral ODI series against India. The visitors' miseries against spin continued - they lost nine wickets to slow bowlers for the third time in the series. Again, Rohit Sharma gave his side a start but no one else could quite follow through. Wellalage had Rohit trying to slog-sweep one from outside off and bottom-edging it to the keeper in the eighth over. Virat Kohli was dismissed lbw to an arm ball that he thought would turn. Ditto Shreyas Iyer, at which point India were 82 for 6 and in trouble. Kuldeep Yadav was the final wicket, leg-before to one that skidded on with the angle.
5 for 19 vs South Africa
second ODI, Sharjah
Another landmark series-winning performance: Rashid's fiver gave Afghanistan their highest-profile bilateral series win. They dominated South Africa with the ball in the first ODI, and here they did it with the bat, piling up 311 before Rashid, whose 26th birthday it was, took a five-for, his fifth in ODIs, in South Africa's collapse of 10 for 61. They had made it to a slow 85 for 1 in the 18th when Rashid struck in his first over, getting Tony de Zorzi flashing a drive and snicking behind. Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreyne were despatched in single digits in the space of three balls. Rashid bowled his spell unbroken, and in his ninth over got his fifth, Aiden Markram, with a googly that rushed through him. That left South Africa miles short at 131 for 9.
5 for 29 vs Australia
second ODI, Adelaide
Another key performance in a landmark win - this one came in Pakistan's first ODI series victory in Australia in 22 years. Rauf ripped through Australia for the second game running, keeping them to an under-par 163 all out in 35 overs. When he struck first, dismissing Josh Inglis strangled down leg in the 14th over, Australia were 79 for 3. With his fifth - Pat Cummins feathering an edge on a pull - they were far gone at 146 for 9. In between came the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, undone by seam movement; Aaron Hardie ditto by one on the fourth stump; and Glenn Maxwell, who chopped an attempted pull onto the stumps.