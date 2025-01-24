ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024: Men's ODI bowling nominees: Lynchpins in landmark wins

Hasaranga's performance, the fifth best in all ODIs, came in a series-winning demolition of Zimbabwe at the Premadasa Stadium. He took five of the top seven wickets and chewed Zimbabwe up for under 100. That might have seemed far-fetched when the visitors batted through to 35 for none in the eighth over, before a rain delay, but when they came back, Hasaranga took a wicket off the last ball of the ninth with a skidder and struck twice in his next, accounting for set opener Joylord Gumbie (googly) and Craig Ervine (legspinner). After another longish rain break, he got Milton Shumba with a full legbreak that beat him on the inside. Janith Liyanage bowled Ryan Burl off the last ball of the 16th over, and Maheesh Theekshana got Sikandar Raza out stumped - if bizarrely. Hasaranga then dismissed Clive Madande with a wrong'un and Zimbabwe had lost three wickets for no runs and were on 67 for 7. The tail took them to 96 before Hasaranga cleaned up the last two.