ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's ODI batting nominees: Nissanka sees double, Livingstone goes ballistic

After Nissanka's double powered Sri Lanka to 381 for 3, Afghanistan lost five wickets for 55 runs. But Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi so nearly converted that collapse into a victory with the second-highest sixth-wicket stand in all ODIs. Omarzai showed his intent by starting with a four through cover off medium-pacer Pramod Madushan, and taking the bowler for three more boundaries in his next over. But Omarzai and Nabi couldn't take undue risks and had to be satisfied with just keeping the scoreboard ticking over during the middle overs. One memorable shot from Omarzai came off Dushmantha Chameera's bowling: as a missed yorker turned into a half-volley, the batter, having already moved to leg side, drove it over the bowler's head for four. Omarzai got to his maiden hundred with a six over deep midwicket, hit two consecutive ones off legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and impressively dispatched a Madushan slower ball out of the ground, but by then Afghanistan's asking rate had climbed too high.