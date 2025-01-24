ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's ODI batting nominees: Nissanka sees double, Livingstone goes ballistic
In a slow year for ODIs, our nominees put in some unforgettable performances
210 not out vs Afghanistan
first ODI, Pallekele
If you had to guess which Sri Lankan man would be the first to score an ODI double, Nissanka might not make your top five, known as he is for his technically correct batting and not big hits. But on this day in Pallekele, he was slog-sweeping, paddle-sweeping, smashing through covers, pulling to deep square leg on his way to making the third-fastest double-century in the game. He got to the milestone by squeezing out a yorker through backward point for four in the final over. That Afghanistan fell only 42 short of the target tells you how the other Sri Lanka batters did not take advantage of the ideal batting conditions, with fellow opener Avishka Fernando's 88 the next best score for the hosts.
149 not out vs Sri Lanka
first ODI, Pallekele
After Nissanka's double powered Sri Lanka to 381 for 3, Afghanistan lost five wickets for 55 runs. But Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi so nearly converted that collapse into a victory with the second-highest sixth-wicket stand in all ODIs. Omarzai showed his intent by starting with a four through cover off medium-pacer Pramod Madushan, and taking the bowler for three more boundaries in his next over. But Omarzai and Nabi couldn't take undue risks and had to be satisfied with just keeping the scoreboard ticking over during the middle overs. One memorable shot from Omarzai came off Dushmantha Chameera's bowling: as a missed yorker turned into a half-volley, the batter, having already moved to leg side, drove it over the bowler's head for four. Omarzai got to his maiden hundred with a six over deep midwicket, hit two consecutive ones off legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and impressively dispatched a Madushan slower ball out of the ground, but by then Afghanistan's asking rate had climbed too high.
154 not out vs England
first ODI, Nottingham
Head's start was eventful - two unplayable deliveries from Jofra Archer that shaped away from the bat, two fours - one edged - off the same bowler, and a dropped catch. But it didn't turn him circumspect in the least. He got to his fifty at a run a ball, hundred off 92 and 150 off 123. He punished any width, and, as England coach Marcus Trescothick said: "'Width' is even middle-and-off stump for him, because he creates that room so well." And in the end, it was Head who emerged victorious in the battle with Archer, taking him for 32 runs in 22 balls, including a bottom-handed flick to a length ball for six that left the bowler looking incredulous.
124 not out vs West Indies
second ODI, North Sound
Livingstone had been dropped from the one-day side just a few weeks prior and only recalled as an injury replacement. He responded with a series-levelling knock against Australia, and here, in the Caribbean, after being asked to captain an inexperienced side, he launched a devastating assault to clinch his maiden hundred in the format. Getting through the middle overs watchfully, he let loose in the death when England needed another 100 to win. From 46 off 57, he scored 78 off his final 28 deliveries. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was taken for 30 in two overs while fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph for 26 and 24 runs in an over each. At the start of Seales' over - the 45th - England's required rate was 9.5. Once Joseph was done three overs later, England needed 0.66.
128 not out vs England
third ODI, Bridgetown
Carty became the first player from St Maarten to score an ODI hundred for West Indies, but even more memorably it came in a series-clinching eight-wicket win. His 209-run stand with opener Brandon King (102) was West Indies' highest ODI partnership against England. The 264-run target wasn't too challenging, but Carty, at No. 3, had a few uncertain moments at the start against spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, however he settled down after hitting the latter for back-to-back fours. He slog-swept Rashid into the stands, and after reaching his fifty, sent Livingstone for two gorgeous fours, to extra cover and fine leg. Sam Curran got the same treatment, while Reece Topley was pulled for a muscular six and driven over his head for a four. Carty sealed the win in the 43rd over by whipping Topley for a four to square leg.