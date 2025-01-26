ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024: Men's T20 leagues batting nominees: Towhid tees off, Jos bosses it, Stoinis strikes

After a Sunil Narine special had taken Knight Riders to a hefty 223, Royals needed some fireworks of their own. Buttler provided them, while also anchoring the chase to remain unbeaten at the end. It looked less than promising at the start, where he seemed becalmed with 25 off his first 18 balls. And when Royals were six down in the 13th over with over a hundred to get, the target looked a bridge too far, but Buttler, who had put on 50 with Riyan Parag by then, stepped it up a gear, even as he lost partners at the other end. He knuckled down for another fifty partnership, with Rovman Powell, and then put on 38 with Avesh Khan (whose contribution to the stand was zero runs). Buttler completed his second hundred of the season and got Royals across the line off the last ball.