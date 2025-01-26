ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20 leagues bowling nominees: The unstoppable Mayank, the wily Imad

Islamabad United won their third PSL title thanks in no small part to Imad's canny left-arm spin. He opened the bowling with Naseem Shah, and after being hit for a four off his first ball, responded to Yasir Khan dancing down the track by dropping his length and adding more flight to the ball, resulting in a catch to short third. When David Willey slogged him for a six later in that over, Imad came back with an arm ball, which Willey chopped onto his stumps. Like Yasir, Johnson Charles didn't pick up Imad's slower delivery and top-edged it to short fine leg in the 12th over. Imad then took two more in his final over: Khushdil Shah fell to a quicker, shorter one, and Chris Jordan was out next ball to one that turned big from a length. Multan paid the price for underestimating Imad's skills, but Pakistan didn't. Less than a week later, at the PCB's request, he overturned his international retirement to play in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.