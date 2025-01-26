ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20 leagues bowling nominees: The unstoppable Mayank, the wily Imad
Five-fors galore in our T20 bowling shortlist
5 for 24 vs Adelaide Strikers
BBL, Perth
Matthew Short was well placed to take Strikers to victory over Perth Scorchers when fast bowler Morris turned the game around, getting Short trying to heave a full delivery to leg and popping a catch to mid-off. Strikers needed 59 from four overs at that point, but they managed only 16 more. In his first two overs, Morris conceded only seven runs each and accounted for Chris Lynn, caught slashing a short, wide ball, and Adam Hose, who nicked a slower one to the keeper. In his final over, when Strikers needed 56 off 18 balls, Morris again mixed up his lengths and varied his pace to unsettle the new batters - Jamie Overton was caught off a good length and James Bazley top-edged a short ball. It was Morris' first T20 five-for.
4 for 24 vs Perth Scorchers
Knockout, BBL, Perth
On a pitch that traditionally favours pace, legspinner Pope upset Scorchers' bid for a third BBL title. He started off with a bit of luck when Marcus Harris sliced a tempting short and wide delivery straight to point in his first over. Pope did better in his next, conceding only three runs and tricking Aaron Hardie with a straight one that went to hit the stumps. Scorchers were 91 for 7, needing 65 more when Pope came to bowl his last over - the 16th over of the innings. Cooper Connolly smashed him for a six to long-on off the first ball, but Pope got back with two ripping googlies, bowling Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff and effectively closing out the match as Scorchers slipped to 98 for 9.
4 for 10 vs Durban's Super Giants
SA20 Qualifier, Cape Town
Medium-pacer Baartman never let Super Giants' 158-run chase get underway. He struck with his first ball to dismiss opener Matthew Breetzke. Four balls later, he got JJ Smuts to pull a back-of-a-length delivery to mid-on, where Aiden Markram took a terrific catch. By the end of the powerplay, DSG were 18 for 3 and Baartman's figures were 2-1-3-2. When he returned at the death, DSG needed 62 off four overs. Using a good mix of lengths, Baartman conceded only seven runs in his final two overs while getting danger man Heinrich Klaasen to nick one to the keeper and inducing Naveen-ul-Haq to offer an easy catch to backward point. The massive win took Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the final. Baartman finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker, with 18 wickets at a strike rate of 10.16 and an economy of under seven.
5 for 12 vs Fortune Barishal
BPL, Chattogram
Barishal were 115 for 2 when fast bowler Hider came on to bowl the 13th over. Six balls later, they were 116 for 5. First ball, Mushfiqur Rahim edged a good-length delivery outside off to the keeper. Hider's third ball was short and jagged back in to bowl Soumya Sarkar for a duck. The fifth was much fuller, nearly yorker-length, and Kyle Mayers, Barishal's top scorer, could only pop a catch back to the bowler. Hider's last two wickets came off short deliveries - Mahmudullah pulled one to the fielder at the midwicket boundary, and Mehidy Hasan was beaten by the pace as he edged an attempted pull to the keeper. Hider's figures after the Mehidy wicket read: 2.1-0-5-5. From the time he came on to bowl, Barishal managed only a total of 36 runs.
5 for 23 vs Multan Sultans
PSL final, Karachi
Islamabad United won their third PSL title thanks in no small part to Imad's canny left-arm spin. He opened the bowling with Naseem Shah, and after being hit for a four off his first ball, responded to Yasir Khan dancing down the track by dropping his length and adding more flight to the ball, resulting in a catch to short third. When David Willey slogged him for a six later in that over, Imad came back with an arm ball, which Willey chopped onto his stumps. Like Yasir, Johnson Charles didn't pick up Imad's slower delivery and top-edged it to short fine leg in the 12th over. Imad then took two more in his final over: Khushdil Shah fell to a quicker, shorter one, and Chris Jordan was out next ball to one that turned big from a length. Multan paid the price for underestimating Imad's skills, but Pakistan didn't. Less than a week later, at the PCB's request, he overturned his international retirement to play in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
3 for 14 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL, Bengaluru
The home fans may have been disappointed by the result but it's unlikely anyone at the Chinnaswamy that day could deny the thrill of watching Mayank bowl, harrying RCB's batters with his extreme pace, regularly clocking above 150kph. Glenn Maxwell, who later compared the 21-year-old's pace to Shaun Tait's, was rushed into top-edging a length ball that climbed into his ribs, Rajat Patidar was bounced out, but it was Cameron Green's wicket that got everyone's pulse racing. After being beaten by a fast bouncer and responding with a four, the batter played down the wrong line to a length ball that straightened a touch and clipped off stump before racing away to the boundary. Best of all, Mayank's pace didn't come at the cost of accuracy: he bowled 17 dot balls, and conceded no wides or no-balls.
5 for 21 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL, Mumbai
"How do you play Bumrah?" was a question that haunted many batters in 2024, and it was the same on this evening at the Wankhede. Bumrah started by getting Virat Kohli to edge a length ball to the keeper in his first over. He returned in the 11th over when Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were cruising and conceded only four runs. In the two overs either side of that one, the MI bowlers gave away 27. In his final two overs, Bumrah twice took two in two balls while only conceding 14. First, he had du Plessis caught at long-on off a full toss, then trapped Mahipal Lomror in front with a painful toe-crusher; Saurav Chauhan mistimed a pull to midwicket in the 19th over, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, cramped for room by a back-of-length ball, offered a catch to mid-off to complete Bumrah's five-for.
5 for 18 vs Mumbai Indians
IPL, Jaipur
In his first over Sandeep gave away only three runs and tempted Ishan Kishan into chasing a wide delivery and nicking to the keeper. In his second, which went for one run, a scrambled-seam delivery took care of Suryakumar Yadav, who had hit two fours the previous over to ease the pressure early wickets had put on MI. However, their middle order led a recovery, and when Sandeep came on to bowl the final over of the innings, having conceded 11 runs in his third, a 200-run total looked possible. First ball, Tilak Varma holed out at long-on. The second was wider and shorter, and Gerald Coetzee smashed it down the ground only to be caught at the boundary. Tim David fell at the boundary - to a low full toss. The over cost three runs for three wickets, and Sandeep's first T20 five-for - also the best figures in the season - gave Royals their seventh win in eight games.
4 for 26 vs Kandy Falcons
LPL, Dambulla
Pathirana put the brakes on a high-scoring chase with three wickets in the 17th over - after he removed the top scorer, Mohammad Haris, in the 14th. When Kamindu Mendis scooped him for a six, Pathirana kept his head and stuck with his yorker, which did the trick next ball when Mendis tried to repeat the shot. This delivery was a touch closer to the stumps and the ball skewed off the toe end of the bat straight to the keeper. Two balls later, Dasun Shanaka was tempted into swiping hard at a wider delivery, which landed straight in deep point's hands. Last ball of the over, Wanindu Hasaranga had no answer to a fuller delivery that tailed into leg stump. When Pathirana came to bowl the 19th over, Falcons needed 23. He conceded only three. In the end Falcons fell two short of the 199-run target, and Pathirana was the only bowler on either side to finish with an economy of 6.5 or lower.
1 for 16 vs Welsh Fire
The Hundred, Lord's
How does a one-wicket performance make it to the nominees list? Well, to start with, Worrall, getting movement in the air and off the pitch, had Tom Kohler-Cadmore completely tied up, repeatedly swinging and missing without getting the score to budge for ten balls. When Worrall returned, ten balls later, Luke Wells hit him for back-to-back fours, but an adjustment to around the wicket worked as Wells then slogged straight to deep midwicket. It was clearly Worrall's day in that even after conceding a no-ball, he managed a dot ball off the free hit. His spell helped London Spirit keep Welsh Fire to a total of 94 and go on to win their first match of the season.