ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20I bowling nominees: Naib fells Australia, Pandya becomes a champion

A target of 120 was right up Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's alley. But Bumrah ended their stand in the fifth over, having Babar caught at first slip. Still, Pakistan got to 80 for 3 after 14. The only reason the match was far from decided was that Bumrah had two overs left. On the first ball of the 15th, Rizwan swung at him and was bowled. That was not all. Bumrah gave away only three runs in that over. When he returned for his final one, the pressure was on Pakistan with 21 required from 12 balls. Bumrah varied his pace and length, conceded only three again, and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed to all but seal the result.