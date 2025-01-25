ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20I bowling nominees: Naib fells Australia, Pandya becomes a champion
Our contenders lit up the T20 World Cup with their performances
4 for 17 vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup, Providence
When people talk about Afghanistan, they typically talk about only their spinners. Farooqi showed why that should not be the case anymore. He dented New Zealand's chase of 160 with the very first ball of the innings, uprooting Finn Allen's leg stump with an inswinger. In his next over, he had Devon Conway chipping one to extra cover. For Daryl Mitchell, he switched to around the wicket, squared him up with an outswinger, and had him caught behind. That left New Zealand on 28 for 3 in 4.2 overs. They could not recover and were all out for 75, with Farooqi, fittingly, taking the final wicket when Matt Henry top-edged a pull to fine leg.
3 for 14 vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup, New York
A target of 120 was right up Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's alley. But Bumrah ended their stand in the fifth over, having Babar caught at first slip. Still, Pakistan got to 80 for 3 after 14. The only reason the match was far from decided was that Bumrah had two overs left. On the first ball of the 15th, Rizwan swung at him and was bowled. That was not all. Bumrah gave away only three runs in that over. When he returned for his final one, the pressure was on Pakistan with 21 required from 12 balls. Bumrah varied his pace and length, conceded only three again, and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed to all but seal the result.
4 for 20 vs Australia
T20 World Cup Super Eight, Kingstown
Outshining Pat Cummins' hat-trick, Naib snatched the game from Australia with a wicket in each of his four overs. Chasing 149, Australia were 70 for 3 after ten overs. Introduced in the 11th over, Naib bounced out Marcus Stoinis and then trapped Tim David lbw with an inducker. Glenn Maxwell, Afghanistan's tormenter at the 2023 ODI World Cup, was eyeing an encore but Naib had him slicing one to backward point. In his final over, he bowled Cummins with a slower one to make it 111 for 8 and put Afghanistan on the cusp of a historic win.
2 for 18 vs South Africa
T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown
The MVP of the World Cup did not let his side down on the biggest day. Defending 176, Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough, bowling Reeza Hendricks with a delivery that came in with the angle and straightened off the pitch to hit the off stump. Bumrah's second over went for eight. However, by the time he came back for his third, South Africa needed just 30 from five overs. Bumrah once again wove his magic. Against Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, he conceded only four in the 16th over. Then, with 22 required from 18 balls, he gave away only two and bowled Marco Jansen to bring India back into the contest.
3 for 20 vs South Africa
T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown
Bumrah's genius would have meant little had Pandya not dealt crucial blows. South Africa needed 26 from four overs and Klaasen was running away with the game. Pandya got him to nick a full and wide delivery at the start of the 17th over, and conceded just four singles that over. Still, with 16 required from the 20th and Miller on strike, it was anyone's game. Pandya bowled a wide full toss. Miller clubbed it towards long-off, where Suryakumar Yadav held a brilliant catch. With the penultimate ball, Pandya dismissed Kagiso Rabada to hand India the trophy.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo