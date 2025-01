ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's captain of the year nominees: Healy's winning ways, Athapaththu's Sri Lanka magic

Devine had a roller coaster of a year as captain but in her storied career, she will now be remembered for delivering New Zealand women their first title in the T20I World Cup . New Zealand entered the tournament as rank outsiders on a ten-match losing streak in T20s after their 3-0 defeat against Australia. In the first ten months of 2024, New Zealand struggled to keep contests alive, relying heavily on the likes of Amelia Kerr and Devine herself, and weathering new lows along the way. But they turned it around in the UAE, where though they lost to Australia after beating India , they gathered unstoppable momentum to beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan West Indies, and then South Africa in the final. Devine lost more matches than she won in limited-overs cricket in 2024, but all of that didn't matter on October 20.