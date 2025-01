ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's debutant nominees: Indian harvest

A top-order bat on the England domestic circuit, Adams was long forecast as one who would take the leap to international cricket, but she had to bide her time. She was the top run-scorer in the four-year history of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the women's 50-over domestic competition that ran from 2020 to 2024. And it was in 2024 that Adams' chance arrived. Close to the start of the T20 World Cup, England were to tour Ireland for a limited-overs series and Adams was among the few uncapped players chosen. She made her T20I debut as the third-oldest England woman to do so , at close to 31 years of age, and batted in the middle order. She hit a 15-ball 23 in the second match, which Ireland went on to clinch in a last-over thriller.