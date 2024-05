Dhoni's late but great, Fraser-McGurk full throttle, Narine's first T20 ton

It had been nearly a year since his first-ball duck in the final of IPL 2023 . He hadn't needed to bat in Chennai Super Kings' first two games of IPL 2024. And then, at roughly 11pm on March 31, Visakhapatnam erupted as MS Dhoni walked to the middle. There must have been some trepidation mixed with all the joy in the stands, because who knew how he would go? It turned out that he'd go very, very well . It didn't matter that the match was already lost. All that mattered was that Dhoni could still wallop left-arm quicks for sixes over extra-cover, and pound one of the fastest bowlers in the world, Anrich Nortje for 4, 6, dot, 4, dot, 6 in the final over. He could still, it turned out, finish an IPL season with the second-highest strike rate (220.54) of any batter with at least 100 runs.for a reason.