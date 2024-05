Kuldeep wrong'uns LSG, Pathirana muzzles MI, Mayank's hell-raising spell

Really fast bowlers make the speed gun seem like what it is meant to be - an accessory, even a gimmick - because they are just numbers on a screen. 155 kph. What does that even mean? Planes go faster than that at takeoff, but sitting inside, it feels quite serene. Shouldn't we be hurled into the backs of our seats, our faces peeling off like in those old cartoons? Speed is nothing without the accompanying chaos. So next time Mayank Yadav bowls, don't look at the screen for the numbers, look at the batter. Look at them standing leg side of the ball. Look at them being rushed into the shot. Look at the ball crashing into stumps and flying off to the deep-third boundary without pitching. Look at his 3 for 14 against RCB over and over and over again.