Essex focussed on 'future-proofing' after being awarded Tier 1 women's status

John Stephenson , Essex's chief executive, says that the club now has a chance to "future-proof" itself through a significant redevelopment of its home ground at Chelmsford, and could even target the hosting of a Men's World Cup fixture in 2030, following the ECB's decision to name the county as one of eight Tier 1 clubs in the new professional structure for women's cricket.

Essex's bid, which was made in conjunction with the University of Essex, drew support from the cricket boards of Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk, so enabling the club to be preferred to other local bids in the South East of England - most notably Middlesex, but also Kent and Northamptonshire - and join Surrey in securing Tier 1 status in the London region.

"For Essex to be chosen as one of the eight is huge for us, just in terms of perception," Stephenson told ESPNcricinfo. "The partnership with the University will enable the team to make use of their expertise in sports science, and also use their facilities to train, and that takes a little bit of pressure off us financially.

"It just amplifies the region really, because you go from East London all the way to Norfolk, it is huge. East London's a massive catchment area for us, as is East Anglia. It will make sure that we have a really strong player pathway, with a big pool of players to choose from. It also allows us to focus on making Essex the No.1 region in England for women and girls cricket, and for sports in general."

Aside from Somerset, whose home ground at Taunton has had long-standing connections with women's cricket, Essex are the only non-major match venue of the eight Tier 1 clubs, with Chelmsford's current capacity of approximately 5,000 being comfortably the smallest.

Stephenson, however, believes that the ground's intimate nature will be a virtue in the short term as the club seeks to grow alongside the women's game, but in the longer term, he expects the announcement to kickstart their redevelopment plans. Consultation has already begun with local residents and Chelmsford City Council, with the aim of doubling the capacity to 10,000 by the time of the men's T20 World Cup in 2030.

"I did think that most of [the bids] would go to the international venues, but to be picked out on the strength of our bid, it really shows the strength of the club," Stephenson said.

"It will link into our development plans because what's held the club back has been the lack of investment in the ground," he added. "There've been a lot of stop-starts, but we're confident in our masterplan, and the commercial possibilities relating to the women's game are huge. It is an ideal ground for women's cricket, but we do need to develop the ground for future-proofing, and also to diversify our income stream.

"This will allow us to build up-to-date facilities for players and officials, while making it a hub of the region. Our partners and sponsors have already expressed an interest in getting involved, so it's really a good opportunity."

Chelmsford's infrastructure has remained largely unaltered since the club first moved into the ground in the 1960s, and given that it is boxed in on three sides by the River Can, a major road and a housing estate, the opportunities for expansion are limited to the southern corner around the pavilion and indoor school.

Nevertheless, the club's ambition was piqued last season by its successful hosting of an Ireland-Bangladesh ODI series, which drew enthusiastic support particularly from East London's Bangladeshi community. With their Tier 1 Women's status locked in until 2028, and with the Women's World Cup due to be held in England in 2026, Stephenson is confident that the ground can be ready to host more major matches in the near future.

"If we can get a spade in the ground next year, by 2030 the women's game will have grown exponentially, and hopefully we'll be ready to host a World Cup match for the men in 2030. But our immediate focus obviously is the Tier 1 women's team. We just want to make sure that we build the facilities that ensures we can give them the best possible experience."

In recent seasons, Essex's reputation had been clouded by allegations of historic racist abuse, which were upheld in December in a report by Katherine Newton KC, after the club had been fined £50,000 by the ECB in 2023. But whereas Yorkshire's bid for Tier 1 women's status has been deferred until 2027, in part as a consequence of their own high-profile racism scandal, Stephenson said he felt the success of Essex's bid was a vindication of the action the club had taken to confront the mistakes of the past.