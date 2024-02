Fazal, at the time, became the first Indian in 16 years to make his debut in his thirties. He is also the only Indian to have scored fifty or more in his only ODI appearance. Overall, he became the third player to have this distinction, after Australia's Ashley Woodcock and England's Kim Barnett. England's Ben Foakes and South Africa's Zubayr Hamza also scored half-centuries in their only ODI appearances, but they are active players and can still add more caps in the format.