Fargana Hoque left out of Bangladesh squad for Australia T20Is

Fargana had scores of 0, 7 and 5 in the three ODIs although the rest of the Bangladesh team couldn't even cross 100 runs in any of the matches.

"Trisna got the nod ahead of Disha as she is a left-arm pacer and adds variety to the bowling," chief selector Sajjad Ahmed said. "Dola has been picked over Fargana. She is a wicketkeeper-batter who we believe, has the talent to succeed in the T20 format. Shorifa Khatun is an allrounder who bowls off-spin and bats in the late order. She can also develop into a T20 specialist."