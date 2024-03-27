Fargana Hoque left out of Bangladesh squad for Australia T20Is
She will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Dilara Akter for the three-match series
Fargana Hoque has been left out from Bangladesh's T20I squad for the three-match series against Australia. Fargana was among three changes from the ODI series which the visitors won 3-0 quite convincingly.
Fargana had scores of 0, 7 and 5 in the three ODIs although the rest of the Bangladesh team couldn't even cross 100 runs in any of the matches.
Dilara Akter has replaced Fargana while Fariha Trisna and Shorifa Khatun have come in place of Disha Biswas and Nishita Akter. All three of those replacements have some T20I experience.
"Trisna got the nod ahead of Disha as she is a left-arm pacer and adds variety to the bowling," chief selector Sajjad Ahmed said. "Dola has been picked over Fargana. She is a wicketkeeper-batter who we believe, has the talent to succeed in the T20 format. Shorifa Khatun is an allrounder who bowls off-spin and bats in the late order. She can also develop into a T20 specialist."
The three T20Is will also be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 31 and April 2 and 4. All three matches will start at 12:00pm local time.
Bangladesh T20I squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (capt), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84