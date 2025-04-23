Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole dies aged 84

Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole , who played 43 Tests and scored seven centuries, has died aged 84.

Stackpole made his debut against England in 1966 as a middle-order player who bowled legspin, but in early 1969 was elevated to opening where he partnered Bill Lawry.

He had an especially impressive record against England with an average of 55.21 including three of his centuries. In the 1972 Ashes, where he was Ian Chappell's vice-captain, he topped the run-scoring with 485 at 53.88. He was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1973.

Very sad news indeed- Stacky was a fantastic cricketer… but more so a great bloke -and one hell of a cricket coach- I learnt a hell of a lot from both him and Ian Redpath!!!

R.I.P. Keith

Condolences to the Stackpole family!! https://t.co/tu7REcfAAN — Merv Hughes (@MervHughes332) April 22, 2025

His Test career ended with a pair against New Zealand at Auckland in 1974 which included falling to a full toss on the first ball of the game.

"I only saw it a yard away from my head," he later wrote. "I pulled out of the way, but the ball flicked the end of the bat and flew to first slip. Maybe it was the first time in Test cricket that a fellow was out first ball without the ball ever touching the ground!"

Stackpole also featured in the first ever ODI in January 1971 where he claimed 3 for 40 at the MCG.