Former Australia quick Gordon Rorke dies aged 87

Former Australia fast bowler Gordon Rorke , who played four Tests, has passed away aged 87.

A tall pace bowler, considered one of the fastest in Australia at the time, Rorke's Test appearances all came in 1959 - two against England in the Ashes followed by two away against India late in the year where he was struck by illness when he contracted hepatitis.

He claimed five wickets in the match on debut in Adelaide as Australia won by ten wickets and regained the Ashes.

However, his career was dogged by controversy over his delivery where he dragged his back foot so that he could deliver the ball with his front foot several feet over the bowling crease. Rorke's ability to do this led to a review of the no-ball laws.

"I was frightened that he might tread on my toes," Colin Cowdrey, who made 84 in Adelaide, said.

The lingering effects of illness from his India tour meant that his career ended aged 25. Overall in first-class cricket for New South Wales, he claimed 88 wickets at 24.60.