Dodda Ganesh takes charge as Kenya head coach

The contract is for a year, and the objective is to qualify for the ODI and T20I World Cups

Dodda Ganesh , the former India and Karnataka medium pacer, has been appointed head coach of the Kenya men's cricket team.

It's a one-year contract for the moment, starting August 13, and will take in, to start with, Kenya's campaigns at the ICC Division 2 Challenge League in September, where they will face Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Denmark and Jersey, followed by the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in October.

"The objective is to qualify for the World Cups, both ODIs and T20Is, but before that we need to start preparing and start making progress. We have started preparing, and the signs are good," Ganesh told ESPNcricinfo from Nairobi. "We got hardly any time left [for the first tournament], so I am watching local league matches. There will be fitness tests. We will slowly get into a process."

Ganesh, now 51, played five times for India - four Tests and one ODI - between January and April 1997, but had limited success: five wickets in seven bowling innings in Tests and one wicket in his only ODI. He, however, served Karnataka cricket with distinction for many years, playing most of his first-class and List A cricket for them in a career that started in the 1994-95 season and lasted till 2004-05. He picked up 365 wickets in 104 first-class matches, and 128 in 89 List A matches.

Privileged to be named the head coach of the Kenya cricket team. https://t.co/SHVUFFjzrL — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 14, 2024

The association with Kenya goes back a long way, all the way to 2000. That was when then Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Brijesh Patel arranged for the state team to tour Kenya for a series of limited-overs matches. Ganesh played seven games then, in Nairobi and Mombasa, and had four three-wicket hauls, including a 6 for 31 against a Kenya Cricket Association XI team.

"We played some games there… that time I performed well," Ganesh said. "I am familiar with the conditions here and am comfortable working here. Kenya Cricket is being very helpful, and I hope to do what I have been assigned."

Following his retirement, Ganesh dabbled in politics before turning to cricket coaching. He has worked with Goa and Manipur in the domestic circuit, and as a coach at the KSCA academy, and also been a part of the association's cricket advisory committee.