Former West Indies batter Joe Solomon dies at 93

Solomon, though, is perhaps most remembered for his role in the tied Test against Australia at the Gabba in 1960. With six runs to win off the final eight-ball over, and with three wickets remaining, Australia looked set to steal an already dramatic Test. But with Richie Benaud and Wally Grout falling in quick succession, Australia were left needing one run off two balls, with just one wicket remaining. Lindsay Kline, the last batter, nudged the next ball to square leg and tried to steal a single, but Solomon's dead-eye aim caught Ian Meckiff short of his crease, resulting in the first ever tied Test.