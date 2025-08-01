Freya Sargent back in Ireland squad for Pakistan T20Is
Lara McBride retains her place in the squad for three games against Pakistan
Offspinner Freya Sargent is back in Ireland's squad for the upcoming three-match women's T20I series against Pakistan at home.
Sargent, 19, had missed Ireland's most recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Lara McBride, who made her ODI and T20I debuts against Zimbabwe last month, retained her place in the squad.
Allrounder Sophie MacMahon, who was part of the squad for the Zimbabwe series, missed the cut for the Pakistan T20Is.
Gaby Lewis will continue to captain Ireland after leading them to a 5-0 sweep of Zimbabwe in the white-ball series. Lewis is set to become the second Ireland woman, after Laura Delany, to play 100 T20Is in the third game in Dublin on August 10. Dublin will also host the first two matches on August 6 and August 8.
"After a strong 5-0 series win against Zimbabwe Women across formats under new head coach Lloyd Tennant, it's great to be able to move so quickly into what will understandably be a much tougher assignment against Pakistan Women in Clontarf for this T20I series," Ciara O'Brien, the national women's selector, said in a statement. "With the upcoming matches, our preparation continues for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands in a few weeks, so we're looking to see this latest momentum continued by the squad at Clontarf."
Ireland have played Pakistan in 20 women's T20Is, winning four and losing 15, with one match abandoned. Ireland had won the previous T20I series between the two teams in 2022.
Ireland T20I squad
Gaby Lewis (capt), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell