Freya Sargent back in Ireland squad for Pakistan T20Is

"After a strong 5-0 series win against Zimbabwe Women across formats under new head coach Lloyd Tennant, it's great to be able to move so quickly into what will understandably be a much tougher assignment against Pakistan Women in Clontarf for this T20I series," Ciara O'Brien , the national women's selector, said in a statement. "With the upcoming matches, our preparation continues for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands in a few weeks, so we're looking to see this latest momentum continued by the squad at Clontarf."