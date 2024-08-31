Lewis returns to captain Ireland in home series against England

Alice Tector , who made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka, earned a maiden T20I call-up. She is the sister of Ireland men's batter Harry Tector. Una Raymond-Hoey , who picked up an injury in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, returned to both the white-ball squads. She had returned to international cricket after a five-year hiatus earlier this month.

"We are disappointed that Laura's injury is more serious than first thought, and her years of experience and leadership will be missed," national selector Ciara O'Brien said. "However, Gaby has led before in Laura's absence. We're very comfortable with her stepping in to lead for the England series and know that she will bring her impeccable high standards to the role.

"This is a young side, with an average age of less than 22 years, and we hope that all Irish cricket fans to turn up and support the team."

Twelve of the 14 players feature in both the white-ball squads. Alana Dalzell and Joanna Loughran are part of the ODIs only while Ava Canning and Christina Coulter Reilly feature in only the T20I squad.

Ireland and England play three ODIs - part of the Women's Championship - in Belfast before moving to Dublin for three T20Is.

Ireland squad for ODIs vs England

Gaby Lewis (capt), Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Ireland squad for T20Is vs England