'Get a grip': Hamza Shaikh given out for obstructing the field at Under-19 World Cup

The England batter picked up a ball that had stopped in the crease by his feet

Hamza Shaikh walks off after being given out obstructed the field • Getty Images/ICC

England batter Hamza Shaikh ensured his time at the Under-19 World Cup would not be forgotten when he was given out obstructed the field against Zimbabwe.

In the 17th over, Shaikh defended a ball down by his feet and Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba started to come from behind the stumps to collect it. Then, with the ball stationary in the crease, Shaikh bent down to pick it up to pass it back to the fielders, as is often seen from batters.

Kamwemba and the bowler, Ryan Simbi, led the appeal and it was sent upstairs by on-field officials Donovan Koch and Masudur Rahman where third umpire Nigel Duguid gave it out.

Previously it would have been handled the ball, but that mode of dismissal was combined with obstructed the field in 2017 with MCC saying they were effectively the same thing.

The relevant Law, 37.4, reads: "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

Unsurprisingly, there was reaction on social media. "Oh get a grip," Stuart Broad posted on X. "He's passing a stationary ball back to the fielder? Doing him a favour! Cant give that out."

Sam Billings retweeted a video of the dismissal, simply adding: "Wow."